Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict [Image 25 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, speaks to a room full of wing and group commanders during the Commander Leadership Course at the National Guard Memorial, National Guard Association of the United States, commonly referred to as the “NGAUS” building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. The course provided leaders with insights into Wing and Group command responsibilities during competition, crisis, and conflict, challenging them to think and communicate as senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8656070
    VIRIN: 240919-Z-WN050-1722
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 22.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict
    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Leadership
    GPC
    National Capital Region
    Commander Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download