Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, director of the Commander Leadership Course, speaks to a group of spouses following a briefing during the spouses conference at the National Guard Memorial, National Guard Association of the United States, commonly referred to as the “NGAUS” building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. The spouses participated in sessions that focused on connecting them to their spouses' units, the Air National Guard mission, and each other while discussing challenges faced during deployments and ways to engage with their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)