Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff of the South Dakota Air National Guard and director of the Commander Leadership Course, shakes hands with retired U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Francis McGinn, National Guard Association of the United States, President, after McGinn addressed students of the course in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. McGinn's speech provided insights on leadership and engagement, drawing from his years of service with the National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)