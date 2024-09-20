Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spouses of Air National Guard wing and group commanders attending the Commander Leadership Course pose for a photo during the spouses conference at the National Guard Memorial, National Guard Association of the United States, commonly referred to as the “NGAUS” building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. The spouses participated in sessions aimed at connecting them with the Air National Guard mission, their spouses' units, and each other while discussing community engagement, recruiting, and challenges faced during deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)