Harter Assumes Command

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, salutes during the assumption of command ceremony of Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, chief of Army Reserve, U.S. Army Reserve Command, at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024. The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)