Harter Assumes Command

Guests share a laugh during the assumption of command ceremony of Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024. The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)
