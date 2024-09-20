Harter Assumes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, provides remarks during the assumption of command ceremony of Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, chief of Army Reserve, U.S. Army Reserve Command, at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024. The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Poppas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)