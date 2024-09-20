Harter Assumes Command

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter (second from left), Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, poses for a photo at his welcome reception with his wife, Mrs. Erin Harter (left), Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jody Daniels (second from right), former commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, and her husband, Col. (Ret.) John McCarthy (right) at Iron Mike, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8655157
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-QZ590-1471
|Resolution:
|6548x4365
|Size:
|33.99 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
