Harter Assumes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter (second from left), Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, poses for a photo at his welcome reception with his wife, Mrs. Erin Harter (left), Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jody Daniels (second from right), former commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, and her husband, Col. (Ret.) John McCarthy (right) at Iron Mike, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)