Harter Assumes Command

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command, passes the guidon to Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, during Harter’s assumption of command ceremony at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)