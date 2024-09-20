Harter Assumes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 208th Army Band serenades the crowd at the assumption of command ceremony of Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024. The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)