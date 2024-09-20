Harter Assumes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, provides remarks during his assumption of command ceremony at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024. The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)