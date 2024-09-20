Harter Assumes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command, congratulates Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, following Harter’s speech during his assumption of command ceremony at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024. The outdoor ceremony was hosted by Poppas.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)