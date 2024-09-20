Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, passes the guidon to, Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, during Harter’s assumption of command ceremony at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 20:18
|Photo ID:
|8655150
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-QZ590-1121
|Resolution:
|6397x4265
|Size:
|29.13 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harter Assumes Command [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
