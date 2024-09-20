Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harter Assumes Command [Image 5 of 10]

    Harter Assumes Command

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, passes the guidon to, Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, during Harter’s assumption of command ceremony at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 20:18
    Photo ID: 8655150
    VIRIN: 240920-A-QZ590-1121
    Resolution: 6397x4265
    Size: 29.13 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Harter Assumes Command [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Robert Harter takes reins of U.S. Army Reserve

    USARC
    Assumption of Command
    Chief of Army Reserve
    LTG Robert Harter

