Harter Assumes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, passes the guidon to, Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, during Harter’s assumption of command ceremony at Marshall Hall, Fort Liberty, North Carolina on September 20, 2024.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)