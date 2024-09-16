95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion posed for a final picture with the new Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko after a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)