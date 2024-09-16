Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 14]

    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, commander (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera, outgoing senior enlisted advisor (left), both with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, share a final moment during a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8645978
    VIRIN: 240913-A-PB921-1028
    Resolution: 1445x1456
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Germany
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    BeAllYouCanBe
    KnightsPride Army
    95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

