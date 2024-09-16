95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion render honors during a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)