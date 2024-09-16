95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko (right) both with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion stand before the battalion formation during their change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)