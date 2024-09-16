95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, commander (middle) passes the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko, incoming senior enlisted advisor (left) both with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)