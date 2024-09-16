95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera, outgoing senior enlisted advisor (right), passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, commander (left), both with the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, during a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)