95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, hold the unit colors during a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)