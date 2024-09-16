95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, commander, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion thanks Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera for his support and leadership and welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko and his family to the command during a change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)