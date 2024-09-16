U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz Escalera, outgoing senior enlisted advisor (front), Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, commander (center), and Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko (rear) prepare to begin the change of responsibility ceremony, Sep. 13, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Garry D. Kisko assumed responsibility of the unit from Ortiz Escalera. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8645961
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-PB921-1004
|Resolution:
|4076x4499
|Size:
|10.78 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.