A U.S Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II taxis down a dirt runway Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 at Holland Landing Zone on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. The aircraft taxied down to the side of the runway to finish the rest of the exercise by offloading before taking off again. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8644391
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-MT352-1079
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kourtney Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
