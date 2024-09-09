Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II taxis down a dirt runway Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 at Holland Landing Zone on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. The aircraft taxied down to the side of the runway to finish the rest of the exercise by offloading before taking off again. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)