Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

U.S. Airman removes air pressure from a tire prior static loading it on to an aircraft for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. The attention to detail for the loading of equipment into an aircraft sometimes comes down to mere inches for safe and proper securing of assets. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)