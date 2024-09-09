Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman prepares equipment for a combat offloading exercise during Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. BMTW preformed quarterly and are a joint exercise between the Air Force and U.S. Army to ensure mission set interoperability. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)