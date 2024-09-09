Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05 [Image 2 of 10]

    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group

    A U.S. Airman prepares equipment for a combat offloading exercise during Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. BMTW preformed quarterly and are a joint exercise between the Air Force and U.S. Army to ensure mission set interoperability. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8644383
    VIRIN: 240817-F-MT352-1116
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kourtney Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

    TAGS

    Rapid global mobility
    Mobility exercise
    Great Power Competition
    Battalion Mass Tactical Week
    BMTW 24-05
    Pope AAF exercise

