Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05 [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group

    A U.S. Airman guides a K-Loader off an aircraft for a static unloading exercise for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. Airmen worked carefully together with simple marshalling gestures to safely and precisely load and unload heavy equipment. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8644390
    VIRIN: 240817-F-MT352-1860
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kourtney Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rapid global mobility
    Mobility exercise
    Great Power Competition
    Battalion Mass Tactical Week
    BMTW 24-05
    Pope AAF exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download