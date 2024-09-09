A U.S. Airman guides a K-Loader off an aircraft for a static unloading exercise for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. Airmen worked carefully together with simple marshalling gestures to safely and precisely load and unload heavy equipment. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8644390
|VIRIN:
|240817-F-MT352-1860
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
