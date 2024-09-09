Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen complete post unloading procedures after a combat offloading exercise during Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. Airmen practiced these procedures in safe, controlled environments to prepare for the potential necessity of Great Power Competition conflicts. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)