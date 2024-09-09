Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen coordinate a detail to execute a static load of tactical equipment during Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. This BMTW involved Airmen from different bases and afford practice of clear communication, regardless of squadron to properly and safely execute a task. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)