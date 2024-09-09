Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force participate in Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 to better understand how the Air Force executes different tactical exercises on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. BMTWs are exercises hosted at Pope for different branches to continue the practice of joint efforts and an opportunity to work with international allies. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)