A U.S Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II lands on a dirt runway for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 at Holland Landing Zone on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. Members from Pope and other visiting units demonstrated the capability to land on less-than-ideal runways during the two week-long exercise. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8644388
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-MT352-1043
|Resolution:
|5475x3318
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
