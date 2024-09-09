Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force MC-130 Combat Talon II lands on a dirt runway for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 at Holland Landing Zone on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2024. Members from Pope and other visiting units demonstrated the capability to land on less-than-ideal runways during the two week-long exercise. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)