A U.S. Airman assists in guiding a K-Loader off an aircraft for a static unloading exercise for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. Airmen seamlessly worked together to ensure safe and efficient offload the tactical vehicle. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8644389
|VIRIN:
|240817-F-MT352-1874
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05
