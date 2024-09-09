Glue Which Holds Battalion Mass Tactical Weeks Together: 49th CTS Executes BMTW 24-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assists in guiding a K-Loader off an aircraft for a static unloading exercise for Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 on Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2024. Airmen seamlessly worked together to ensure safe and efficient offload the tactical vehicle. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kourtney Ross)