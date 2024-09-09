Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leadership sits in attendance during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The annual conference brings together leaders at the company, battalion, brigade and general staff echelons in order to provide senior leader guidance and updates to the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)