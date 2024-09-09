Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Sidney B. Clark, second from the left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, stands for a photograph with her family after being awarded the Ohio Cross for exceptional gallantry on May 8, 2024, at the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Clark’s heroic actions in response to a car accident reflect the values of a citizen Soldier and the OHARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)