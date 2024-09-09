Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Trevor G. Aday, Company A, 1-148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands for a photograph with his family during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Aday was awarded the Ohio Cross for exceptional gallantry and bravery while serving as a police officer. He responded to the report of an active shooter, and barring no regard for his own safety and well-being, he moved towards gunfire and confronted the armed suspect. Aday and his fellow officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, killing him and saving civilian lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)