Sgt. Trevor G. Aday, third from left, Company A, 1-148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and family stand for a photograph with the Ohio National Guard command team after being awarded the Ohio Cross for exceptional gallantry and bravery while serving as a police officer for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Aday responded to the report of an active shooter. Barring no regard for his safety and well-being, he moved towards gunfire and confronted the armed suspect. Aday and his fellow officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, killing him and saving civilian lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)