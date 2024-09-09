Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Sidney B. Clark, third from left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, stands for a photograph with the Ohio National Guard command team during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Clark was awarded the Ohio Cross for her actions on May 8, 2024, in response to a car accident which reflects the values of a citizen Soldier and the OHARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)