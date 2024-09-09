Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference [Image 9 of 12]

    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Sidney B. Clark, third from left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, stands for a photograph with the Ohio National Guard command team during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Clark was awarded the Ohio Cross for her actions on May 8, 2024, in response to a car accident which reflects the values of a citizen Soldier and the OHARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8642180
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-ZT835-1012
    Resolution: 6435x3620
    Size: 14.26 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

