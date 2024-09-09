Senior leadership sits in attendance during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The annual conference aims to inform command teams and select staff of the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army’s strategic vision and encourage critical thinking and analysis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8642181
|VIRIN:
|240913-Z-ZT835-1007
|Resolution:
|6574x4383
|Size:
|16.76 MB
|Location:
|PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
