    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference [Image 4 of 12]

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Ryan S. Shank, third from left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, stands for a photograph with the Ohio National Guard command team after being awarded the Ohio Cross for exceptional gallantry on May 8, 2024, at the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Shank’s heroic actions in response to a car accident reflect the values of a citizen Soldier and the OHARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8642175
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-ZT835-1003
    Resolution: 6525x3670
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

