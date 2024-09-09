Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, addresses the audience during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Raines began his military career in August 1989 and has served in both the Army National Guard and the Regular Army for over 32 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
