Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, addresses the audience during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Harris serves as the governor’s principal advisor on all National Guard procedures and is responsible for both federal and state missions. The Ohio National Guard consists of the OHARNG, Ohio Air National Guard, Ohio Military Reserve, and Ohio Naval Militia, totaling more than 16,000 personnel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)