Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Pereda, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Ground Transportation operator, and a LRS Ground Transportation member crawl under a wrecker to inspect its parts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster training aimed to increase the number of qualified wrecker operators of the 35thLRS Ground Transportation Section by 40%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)