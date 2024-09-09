Barret Godfrey, WreckMaster contracted instructor, oversees members of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation section during training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster teaches several aspects of the wrecker that the ground transportation career field considers advanced training to increase readiness in different scenarios at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training
