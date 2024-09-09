Barret Godfrey, WreckMaster contracted instructor, performs a demonstration on how to attach a vehicle to a wrecker at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster training aimed to help wrecker operators remain safe and retrieve vehicles in different scenarios at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8639469
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-KM882-1153
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Koby Mitchell