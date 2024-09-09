Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barret Godfrey, WreckMaster contracted instructor, demonstrates how to operate a wrecker to members of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation section at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster training aimed to help wrecker operators remain safe while retrieving vehicles in different scenarios at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)