Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

Barret Godfrey, WreckMaster contracted instructor, oversees members of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation section during training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster is a vehicle towing and recovery training class offered in the North American region that teaches wrecker operators modern and advanced techniques to safely and efficiently recover and tow most vehicles while ensuring operator safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)