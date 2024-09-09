Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

As the snowiest U.S. military installation in the Department of Defense, Misawa Air Base regularly faces extreme winter conditions that create hazardous road situations and operational challenges. The icy roads and accumulation of snow is not uncommon, which leads to vehicles becoming immobilized due to the weather conditions.

In response to this recurring issue, 10 Japanese master labor contractors from the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Ground Transportation section participated in Misawa’s first-ever advanced training, the WreckMaster course, a one-week training which focuses on safe and efficient vehicle recovery equipment and techniques.

Since its foundation, the WreckMaster training objective is to develop technicians, increase the labor force and reduce the risk of injury to operators and prevent damage to vehicles, ensuring both personnel safety and the protection of costly equipment.



“This training will increase the qualified wrecker operators of the 35th LRS Ground Transportation section by 40%, bringing the work center to 90% of wrecker-certified drivers, the highest it has been since its inception,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Dillier, 35th LRS section chief.



Proper vehicle recovery is essential to maintaining mission readiness and highly trained recovery personnel ensure the base is prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any situation.



“WreckMaster teaches several aspects of the wrecker that the Ground Transportation career field considers advanced training,” said Dillier. “Some of those aspects are vehicle calculations before towing a vehicle, advanced snatch block operations, recovering vehicles in a ditch or downhill, and much more.”



For the last 20 years, WreckMaster has worked with the armed forces to challenge, educate and inspire individuals in the towing and recovery industry.



“I get a great deal of fulfillment from seeing the lightbulb click and have a student see what the future can hold for them if they are willing to put in the effort and discipline it takes to achieve it,” said Barrett Godfrey, WreckMaster instructor.

“It is always rewarding to get into a classroom with people that are both dedicated and disciplined, and to be able to help the men and women that sacrifice so much for us is just icing on the cake!”



The completion of this training ensures that the Ground Transportation section is better equipped to perform vehicle recovery operations safely and efficiently and by increasing the number of certified operators, the section enhances its ability to respond to incidents, minimize asset damage and maintain readiness in support of Misawa Air Base’s mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 09.12.2024 22:49 Story ID: 480748 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.