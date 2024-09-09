Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kenji Konuma, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation section heavy vehicle driver, attaches a chain to the wrecker as part of WreckMaster training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. The training included vehicle calculations for towing, advanced snatch block operations, and recovering vehicles from ditches or hills, skills used to maintain operational readiness in challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)