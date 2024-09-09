Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training [Image 3 of 7]

    Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Barret Godfrey, WreckMaster contracted instructor, explains the different parts of the wrecker to members of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation section at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster training aimed to increase the number of qualified wrecker operators from the 35th LRS Ground Transportation Section by 40%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8639465
    VIRIN: 240828-F-KM882-1084
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Ground Transportation
    LRS
    Teamwork

