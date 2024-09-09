Winter is coming: 35th LRS vehicle recovery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barret Godfrey, WreckMaster contracted instructor, explains the different parts of the wrecker to members of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation section at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024. WreckMaster training aimed to increase the number of qualified wrecker operators from the 35th LRS Ground Transportation Section by 40%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)