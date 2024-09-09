Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 9 of 9]

    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron investigate the wing of a simulated downed drone during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, teams of two EOD Airmen demonstrated rapid decision-making and pinpoint perception to neutralize simulated UXOs, clear a runway of debris and ordnance, and disarm explosive traps in austere and low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

