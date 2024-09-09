379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron document a piece of debris from a simulated downed drone during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, teams of two EOD Airmen used split-second decision making and pinpoint perception to neutralize simulated UXOs, clear a runway of debris and ordnance, and disarm explosive traps in austere and low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)