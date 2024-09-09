Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron document a piece of debris from a simulated downed drone during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, teams of two EOD Airmen used split-second decision making and pinpoint perception to neutralize simulated UXOs, clear a runway of debris and ordnance, and disarm explosive traps in austere and low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8631890
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XY101-1068
|Resolution:
|4950x3300
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.